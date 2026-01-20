UAE inaugurates Khalifa bin Zayed Vocational Education Institute in Senegal

DAKAR, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has opened the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute for Vocational Education in Senegal, in the presence of Ousmane Sonko, Prime Minister of Senegal.

The initiative comes as part of ongoing efforts to empower youth, enhance vocational and technical education opportunities, and support young people in launching their own private business ventures.

The institute aims to provide advanced vocational education that prepares qualified national cadres capable of meeting labour market requirements and supporting sustainable development pathways in Senegal.

In his address at the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of vocational education in empowering youth and achieving comprehensive development. He expressed his deep appreciation to the UAE and the Khalifa Foundation for this vital project, which contributes significantly to building the capacities of future generations.

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Khalifa Foundation, stated that the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute for Vocational Education represents an extension of the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and Senegal, and reflects the UAE’s firm commitment to supporting and empowering youth to play an active role in the development and prosperity of their communities.

The institute offers a wide range of vocational and technical specialisations aligned with labour market needs, including automotive mechanics, refrigeration and air conditioning, accounting and management, computer science, industrial computing, and networking.

The institute has a capacity of approximately 1,000 students, enabling it to play an effective role in training and qualifying large numbers of young people with the practical and cognitive skills required to support economic and social development in Senegal.

The Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute forms part of the humanitarian and development initiatives implemented by the Khalifa Foundation, embodying the UAE’s commitment to supporting the education sector as a fundamental pillar of economic and social development in friendly countries.