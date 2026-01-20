IACAD launches ‘Manaber’ to streamline mosque construction, sponsorship

DUBAI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai has launched the “Manaber” initiative, providing a unified process for donors supporting mosque construction and sponsorship, in line with Dubai’s drive for innovative governance and the Dubai Plan 2033.

Manaber streamlines mosque construction and sponsorship by integrating donors, government bodies, consultancy offices, and charities within a single framework, ensuring clear procedures and swift execution from donation to project completion.

Developed by the Mosque Construction Services Improvement Team under the “City Makers (Bunat Al Madinah)” initiative, and six strategic partners including the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Development Authority, and the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), the initiative creates an efficient ecosystem that accelerates mosque projects across the emirate, including free zones.

Donors can choose to build new mosques, contribute to ongoing projects, or sponsor existing ones. The platform allows users to view and select mosque plots, access updated information, and track their contributions throughout the process without direct staff interaction.

For donors wishing to choose from ready-made mosque designs aligned with available plots, community participation is enhanced through “Manaber for Design.” This stream invites consultancy offices and university students to submit innovative designs that contribute to shaping the future architectural identity of mosques. Approved designs are made available for donor selection, enabling donors to choose both land and design, thereby expediting procedures and accelerating construction.

The initiative also offers donors the option to have mosque construction supervised by charitable organisations, in coordination with relevant charities.

Manaber includes a comprehensive guide that provides donors and consultancy offices with all necessary information to complete services, clearly outlining approved standards and requirements for mosque construction in Dubai. This contributes to unified design specifications, improved quality of outcomes and architectural harmony across mosques in the emirate.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director-General of IACAD in Dubai, said Manaber translates leadership’s vision into faster, more transparent, and higher-quality services, strengthening community engagement and enabling donors to participate actively in mosque development through a modern experience.

Engineer Ali Al Halyan Al Suwaidi, Leader of the Mosque Construction Services Team under City Makers, said that Manaber responds to the emirate’s growing needs in this sector. He noted that 24 mosques were completed in 2024 at a cost of AED172 million, while work is currently underway on 56 mosques valued at AED465 million. More than 350 land plots have also been allocated within Dubai’s urban master plan.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said Manaber exemplifies government integration and digital innovation, delivering efficient services while upholding the UAE’s traditions of generosity and charitable work.