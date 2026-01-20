Emirati Rashid Al Dhaheri claims historic home victory in Formula Regional Middle East Trophy

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati racing driver Rashid Al Dhaheri achieved an unprecedented milestone after claiming a historic victory in the opening round of the Formula Regional Middle East Championship, held at Yas Marina Circuit, becoming the first driver from the Middle East and North Africa region to win a Formula Regional race.

The opening round of the Trophy series brought together 32 drivers representing 11 teams, under the approval of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

The weekend was especially notable as teams and drivers contested the new Tatuus T-326 Formula Regional car for the first time in competition - a new chassis featuring advanced aerodynamics, enhanced handling and Pirelli tyres under a Toyota-powered 1.6-litre engine package, representing a significant evolution in performance and technical challenge for the series.

Throughout two days of pre-weekend practice, teams worked to understand the behaviour of the new machinery. Al Dhaheri quickly adapted and emerged second fastest in the afternoon Friday practice session, foreshadowing an impressive weekend ahead.

In the first qualifying session on Saturday, he finished second, just 0.001 seconds behind the leader, before securing his first pole position of the 2026 season in the second qualifying session.

In Saturday afternoon’s first race, Al Dhaheri maintained a strong competitive pace and crossed the finish line in second place.

In Sunday’s second race, which was held under a reverse-grid format for the top 12 drivers from the first qualifying session, he started from 11th position and finished fifth, earning valuable championship points.

The weekend’s highlight came in Race 3, where Al Dhaheri started from Pole Position - the first ever for a MENA driver in a Formula Regional competition. Crossing the finish line in 1st place, he was greeted by a jubilant crowd of fans, partners and his family, and celebrated with his French team, R-ace GP.

In a heartfelt reflection after the race, Rashid shared, “Winning here at Yas Marina Circuit, where it all began for me, in front of my home fans and family - this victory means everything. The hard work and preparation over the winter paid off. I am profoundly grateful to R-ace GP, to my partners, and to my family - this trophy belongs to all of us.”

Round 2 of the 2026 Formula Regional Middle East Trophy is scheduled to return to Yas Marina Circuit from 23rd to 25th January 2026, giving Al Dhaheri another opportunity to extend his championship lead. The season will then visit Dubai Autodrome from 30th January to 1st February, before concluding at Lusail International Circuit in Qatar from 11th to 13th February.