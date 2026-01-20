UMEX, SimTEX 2026 open with broad global participation

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX), Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX), opened on Tuesday at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and will run until 22nd January.

UMEX and SimTEX 2026 are the first exhibitions of their kind in the Middle East, dedicated to unmanned systems, robotics, simulation, and training technologies.

The seventh edition sees unprecedented growth in both participation and scope, with a particular focus on the applications of these technologies across the commercial, civil, and defence sectors.

The 2026 edition brings together distinguished local and global experts, as well as leading national and international companies, demonstrating the UAE’s advanced capabilities in unmanned systems, AI, simulation, and training. It also highlights the growing civil and commercial applications of these technologies, as well as the dynamic growth of national industries in this strategic sector.

This year’s edition is exceptional by all measures, achieving record growth rates across all performance indicators and marking the largest iteration in the exhibitions’ history since their inception in 2015.

The total exhibition area expanded by 34 percent to reach 40,322 square metres compared to the previous edition in 2024, while the number of participating companies and brands surged to 375, a remarkable 74 percent increase from the previous edition.

The number of participating countries also saw a 9 percent increase, reaching 38, including 10 countries participating for the first time.

The UAE pavilion stands as the largest in terms of space, followed by China and the US. National companies account for 45 percent of exhibitors, with international firms making up 55 percent. This growth underscores the significant role of these events in supporting national industry development, enhancing its global competitiveness, facilitating access to international markets, fostering strategic partnerships, and localising knowledge.