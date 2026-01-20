5.8-magnitude earthquake hits northern Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT-BALTISTAN, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Gilgit-Baltistan in northern Pakistan on Monday, triggering landslides and prompting residents to evacuate buildings, with no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake struck at a depth of about 10 kilometres, with its epicentre in a mountainous area of northwestern Kashmir, according to preliminary reports.

Tremors were felt in Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Ghizer and Diamer, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP). A landslide near Goro Jaglot in Gilgit led to the temporary closure of the Karakoram Highway.