EDGE, Barzan Holdings agree to establish strategic joint venture in Qatar

DOHA, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE Group and Qatar’s Barzan Holdings have agreed to establish a joint venture focused on the collaborative development of advanced defence technologies, reinforcing long-term industrial cooperation between the UAE and Qatar.

The agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony held at DIMDEX 2026, which commenced on Tuesday in Qatar’s capital city, Doha.

The joint venture is intended to support the co-development of technologies aligned with evolving national security requirements while reinforcing sustainable industrial capability in the UAE and Qatar. It brings together complementary strengths across expertise, operational insight, and industrial capacity, enabling a more integrated approach to development and delivery.