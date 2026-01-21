Arab League, Arab Parliament condemn Israeli raid on UNRWA HQ in Jerusalem

CAIRO, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab League and the Arab Parliament have strongly condemned the storming of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied Jerusalem by Israel’s Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In two separate statements issued on Tuesday, both bodies said the raid — which included the demolition of facilities inside the compound, the removal of the UN flag and the raising of the Israeli flag — constitutes a grave violation of international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations.

They warned that the action forms part of a systematic Israeli plan to dismantle UNRWA, undermine its mandate in the occupied Palestinian territories, and erase the rights of Palestinian refugees to return and compensation.

The Arab League and Arab Parliament urged the international community to move beyond condemnation and take concrete measures, including sanctions, to compel Israel, as the occupying power, to halt its violations and allow UNRWA to carry out its UN-mandated role.