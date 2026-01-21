Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed honours winners of Sard Al Thahab Award 2025

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) - Under the patronage of H.H.Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has honoured the winners of the Sard Al Thahab Award 2025 at a ceremony at Al Dhafra Fort.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the event took place during the Al Dhafra Book Festival and celebrated pioneers of popular narratives and creators in traditional and visual storytelling. It underscored the award's growing significance in safeguarding and revitalising Emirati and Arab heritage, reinforcing a cultural vision dedicated to embedding popular narratives deeply within the collective memory.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We extend our sincere gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his patronage of the award. His Highness’ continued support reflects a deep commitment to safeguarding the long-standing tradition of Arabic storytelling while reinforcing the UAE’s position within the global creative and cultural landscape.

“The strong international participation seen in this edition of award, with submissions from 37 countries, highlights its role as a meeting point for cultural dialogue and knowledge exchange. The winning works demonstrate how academic depth and creative storytelling can come together to advance research in intangible heritage and strengthen the international visibility of Emirati and Arab narratives.”

In the Short Story for Unpublished Stories category, the award was presented to Moroccan author Abdelbar Essoldi for his collection Bleeding of the Spectres. Egyptian writers Mohammad Mansour Mohammad and Sherif Saleh received awards for their books More Than Forty Lookalikes and Dual Tales, respectively, and Omani writer Dr Ghalya bint Eissa Al-Zubaidiyah was awarded for her collection The Well of Absence (From the Tales of Water in Omani Myths).

In the Short Story for Published Stories category, Kuwaiti writer Yousef Theyab Khalifa received an award for his short story collection The Time of the Lord of Pearls, published by That Al Salasil Publishing House in 2024.

The award in the Popular Narratives category went to Egyptian writer Miral Al Tahawy for her book Barqa is Far from the Messenger: Love Poetry among Bedouin Women, published by the El-Mahrousa Centre in 2020.

In the Narrators category, Emirati poet and writer Ali Al Kindi Al Marar was honoured for his significant efforts in documenting Emirati narratives and revitalising local memory through his writings, programmes, and cultural contributions, which have served as a fundamental pillar in preserving popular heritage and passing it on to the next generation.

The Emirati Narration category award recognised two prominent figures from the UAE: historian and writer Jamal bin Huwaireb and leading cultural figure Huda Ibrahim Al Khamis. Jamal bin Huwaireb is a distinguished authority whose work has made a significant contribution to documenting and shaping Emirati and Gulf narrative traditions. Huda Ibrahim Al Khamis, through the initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), has played a pivotal role in shaping contemporary cultural and musical narrative, while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global platform that celebrates and promotes Emirati identity.

The awards ceremony was attended by; Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region; Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi; and Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, in addition to a number of senior officials from the region.

Dr Ali bin Tamim said: “Across its three editions, the Sard Al Thahab Award has addressed a critical gap by encouraging contemporary Arabic narrative to engage meaningfully with the rich legacy of popular storytelling, encompassing its visions, ideas, and time-honoured traditions. In its most recent edition, the award attracted distinguished narrative contributions from across the Arab world and beyond, reaffirming its credibility and consolidating its position as a dedicated platform for reviving the traditions of Arabic narrative heritage. By doing so, it continues to inspire writers and researchers to draw from this legacy and reinterpret it through modern and innovative forms that represent the spirit of our time.”

The significant increase in international participation this year highlighted the Sard Al Thahab Award’s growing presence on the global cultural scene. The number of participating countries increased to 37, compared to 22 in the first edition, an increase of 68 per cent in less than three years since the award’s launch. This expansion reflects the award’s growing influence and ability to reach new creative audiences, particularly through the participation of countries taking part for the first time, including Albania, Austria, Chad, Denmark, Italy, and Japan.

Launched by the ALC in 2022, the Sard Al Thahab Award continues to advance Arab culture and strengthen the presence and revitalisation of the Arabic language by honouring folk narratives and Arabic literature at both local and international levels. The award plays a vital role in reviving the arts of folk tales and storytelling as integral components of Arab heritage, presenting them in a contemporary framework that foregrounds the wisdom of tradition and the aesthetic richness of narrative, while ensuring that heritage remains alive in the collective memory of future generations.

The ALC has announced the opening of nominations for the fourth edition of the Sard Al Thahab Award.