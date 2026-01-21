First Emirati appointed professor at New York University

DUBAI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Ambassador Professor Abdulsalam Al Madani has become the first Emirati to be appointed as a professor at New York University in the United States, in recognition of his distinguished academic, scientific and professional contributions.

Dr Al Madani holds the position of the Roving Ambassador for the GCC Region at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM),

The appointment was announced during the 23rd Annual Global Scientific Dental Alliance (GSDA) Meeting on the second day of the Emirates International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2026), the world's largest annual dental event, taking place from January 19-21, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in the presence of senior figures from the UAE and the United States.

Al Madani expressed pride in the recognition, which, he said, underscores international appreciation for efforts to develop the medical sector and promote lifelong learning.