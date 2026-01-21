Muslim Council of Elders showcases over 275 publications at Cairo book fair

CAIRO, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders is participating in the 57th Cairo International Book Fair 2026, running from 21st January till 3rd February, to promote peace, reinforce the values of dialogue and tolerance, and build bridges of cooperation among people of different cultures and beliefs.

This year, the council’s pavilion features more than 275 publications, including 25 new titles addressing key contemporary intellectual issues.

Visitors to the pavilion can explore a wide range of works authored by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, highlighting the values of tolerance in Islam and the depth of its intellectual and philosophical heritage.

The pavilion will host more than 13 cultural seminars and events, featuring a distinguished group of intellectuals, experts, and religious leaders.

The council is also organising several cultural seminars led by youth from the Emerging Peacemakers Forum. These activities aim to develop young people’s skills and enhance their capacities in peacebuilding, interfaith dialogue, peaceful coexistence and the promotion of human fraternity.