Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, Mubadala announce international dugong, seagrass conservation initiative

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund and Mubadala are launching a major new initiative to conserve the dugong and its seagrass habitats in the UAE and four other countries.

The initiative is part of a two-year partnership that will also see the launch of a UAE Conservation Leaders programme supporting early career conservationists in the UAE.

Jointly, the Fund and Mubadala are also extending support for two international conservation initiatives across Asia.

A total of $3 million over two years will be provided to all the projects supported by the partnership.

“This initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to nurturing homegrown talent and fostering impactful partnerships that protect our planet," said Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO at Mubadala. "By empowering young conservationists and investing in the protection of vital species such as the dugong, we are not only preserving biodiversity but also reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in environmental stewardship.”

Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Executive Managing Director of the Fund, said that the new dugong conservation initiative will support one of the UAE’s flagship species not just locally, but also in Indonesia, Malaysia, Timor-Leste, and Thailand.

“Beyond species survival, this initiative highlights the role of seagrass as a vital carbon sink and promotes a transformative approach to marine and land resource management,” said Al Mubarak, adding that it will build on the success of the GEF Dugong & Seagrass Conservation Project, which the Fund led from 2015 to 2019.

Indonesia, Malaysia and Timor-Leste were already among the participants in the GEF Dugong & Seagrass Conservation Project.

Al Mubarak said that adding them to the new dugong and seagrass conservation project will further strengthen conservation ties between the UAE and partners while improving livelihoods, biodiversity protection and promoting co-existence for the participating local coastal communities.

In the UAE, the partnership is seeking to build local conservation expertise and capacity by creating funding opportunities for UAE-based grassroot conservation projects. The goal is to support grassroots conservation projects, building on the success of a similar global small grants programme which the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund has been running successfully for 16 years.

“We are open to supporting a diverse set of applicants: students, experienced individuals seeking to provide opportunities for hands-on conservation right here in the UAE,” said Al Mubarak.

Projects will be considered in various areas such as field conservation, applied science and technology, conservation strategy, policy and advocacy, storytelling, education, community engagement and nature-based solutions.

Applicants of all nationalities who are working in the UAE will be invited to participate while priority will be given to those projects that mainly focus on field work.

A review board, composed of representatives of the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund and the Mubadala Foundation, will oversee the selection process, awarding an estimated six to ten grants per year.

This is the second time that the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund and the Mubadala Foundation are collaborating to support conservation. An initial three-year partnership concluded in 2024.

“What an incredible journey it has been!,” said Al Mubarak. “Together with our eight partners, we carried out over 300 expeditions across five countries, implementing 11 projects at 63 sites. Local communities gained access to improved healthcare, education, jobs, ecotourism, and alternative livelihoods. Over this period, we helped expand scientific knowledge of 11 endangered species, raised awareness among thousands of people and supported local communities in important biodiversity hotspots. We are excited and hopeful about the possibilities of our collaboration, including here in the UAE, and abroad.”

Two of the international conservation projects that received funding through the first stage of the partnership will continue to receive support over the next two years.

The first project, located in Indonesia, focuses on the Sumatran tiger and small wild cat species and has already completed one of the most comprehensive camera trap surveys on wild cats in Sumatra.

Another achievement has been the reduction in harmful practices such as snaring, poaching, and illegal logging.

Meanwhile, in Thailand, the Mohamed bin Zayed Species conservation Fund and Mubadala have supported efforts to preserve the Siamese crocodile and two species of otter along the Petchburi River in the Kaeng Krachan National Park.

In both cases, extending the UAE’s support will allow the local partners to achieve even more ambitious conservation goals, said Al Mubarak.