UAE, Fiji sign MoU on mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates of competency

DUBAI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Republic of Fiji, represented by the Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport, on the mutual recognition of maritime certificates of competency.

The agreement is in accordance with Regulation I/10 of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW), 1978, as amended.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the UAE by Eng. Mohammed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and on behalf of the Republic of Fiji by Naisa Tuinaceva, Assistant Minister for Public Works, Transport, and Meteorological Services of Fiji.

The memorandum aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in maritime education and training, as well as the mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates of competency issued by both sides. This will help support the efficiency of maritime professionals serving on board vessels of both countries, enhance maritime safety standards, protect the marine environment, and facilitate the mobility of skilled professionals within the maritime sector.

Al Mansoori affirmed that the signing of the memorandum represents a significant step reflecting the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its maritime transport ecosystem in line with the highest international standards, and to supporting the mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates of competency in a manner that ensures workforce competence and reinforces maritime safety and security.

He added, “This agreement reflects the UAE’s commitment to expanding its international partnerships in the maritime sector and to implementing the provisions of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW). It contributes to facilitating the mobility of maritime professionals, enhancing the credibility of national certificates, and strengthening the competitiveness of the UAE-flagged fleet, in line with the strategic vision to position the UAE as a leading global hub for maritime transport and services.”

He further emphasised that the signing of the memorandum forms part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to enhance its competitiveness in the maritime sector and consolidate its status as a global centre for maritime transport and services, through strengthening international partnerships and developing the maritime transport ecosystem in accordance with global best practices.

For his part, Tuinaceva praised the efforts made, noting that the signing of the MoU represents an important step in strengthening bilateral cooperation between Fiji and the UAE in the maritime sector.

He added that the agreement supports the international mobility of qualified seafarers, enhances regulatory cooperation, and reaffirms both countries’ commitment to complying with internationally recognised standards for maritime safety, competence, and workforce development.

Under the memorandum, both parties commit to implementing the requirements of the international convention, verifying that their training, assessment, and certification systems are aligned with approved standards, and facilitating technical exchange visits to review procedures for the approval, registration, and renewal of certificates. The agreement also ensures that certificate holders meet the required medical fitness standards.