19th Cycle of Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards launched

DUBAI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arabia CSR Network has launched the 19th Cycle of the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards.

Now entering its 19th year, the Awards have become the most respected and rigorous recognition platform for sustainability and CSR excellence across the Arab world, setting benchmarks that influence corporate governance, ESG integration and long-term value creation at both national and regional levels.

The launch event brought together senior leaders from government, business, academia and civil society.

In her keynote address, Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Founder and CEO of the Arabia CSR Network, stated, “For nearly two decades, the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards have represented the highest standard of sustainability recognition in the region.

She added, “The 19th cycle reaffirms our commitment to recognising organisations that lead with responsibility, transparency and long-term vision.”

The current cycle features 16 categories, enabling participation across both the public and private sectors. These include public sector organisations of small, medium and large size, as well as business sector enterprises across large, medium and small categories.

The cycle also includes sector-specific categories covering energy, financial services, social enterprise, construction, hospitality, healthcare, automotive, education, a new business category, and partnerships and collaborations.

Each category is designed to recognise leadership, innovation, collaboration and scalable impact, reinforcing the Awards’ reputation as a gap analysis journey, a benchmark rather than a competition.

Participating entities benefit from structured feedback, benchmarking insights and strategic guidance, strengthening internal ESG systems and advancing sustainability performance over time.

Key dates for the 19th cycle include the awards clinic on 14th April. The submission deadline is set for 30th June, with the awards ceremony scheduled to take place on 14th October 2026.

The Awards Ceremony will be held under the patronage of Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation of Ras Al Khaimah.