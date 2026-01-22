Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Serh Group sign strategic sponsorship agreement

ABU DHABI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Sports Council has signed a strategic sponsorship agreement with Serh Group, under which Serh Group will serve as a strategic sponsor for the heritage sports events organised by the Council throughout 2026.

This partnership reflects the Council’s commitment to strengthening collaborations with leading national institutions and supporting the sustainability of sporting and cultural events that embody the UAE’s authentic identity.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Musabah Alkindi Almarar, Board Member of Serh Group, along with a number of officials and representatives from both parties.

This agreement is part of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s strategic plan to expand its partnerships with the private sector, contributing to the support, organisation, and sustainability of heritage sports events, enhancing their community and media presence, and further developing their organisational and marketing aspects.

Under the terms of the agreement, Serh Group will sponsor a number of heritage sports events listed on the Council’s 2026 calendar, reflecting the Group’s commitment to supporting sports and community initiatives and reinforcing its role as an active national partner in the advancement of sports and cultural development across Al Dhafra Region and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a whole.

This cooperation comes within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership aimed at supporting and sustaining sports and heritage events, and enhancing their community and media presence through the integration of efforts across organisational, marketing, and promotional aspects. This contributes to achieving the shared objectives of both parties and further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for hosting and organising sporting events at both the regional and international levels.

Aref Hamad Al Awani emphasised that the agreement represents a qualitative addition to the Council’s portfolio of partnerships with national institutions, noting that private sector support is a fundamental element in developing heritage sports events, ensuring their sustainability, and enhancing their local and international presence.

For his part, Musabah Alkindi Almarar, a member of the Board of Directors of Serh Group, affirmed the Group’s pride in this strategic partnership, noting its commitment to supporting the initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and to making an effective contribution to the success of traditional sporting events in a way that embodies the authentic values of Emirati society.

He also emphasised that this partnership aligns with Serh Group’s commitment to its role in social responsibility and to supporting sustainable development initiatives in the Al Dhafra region, thereby enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for sporting and cultural events.

It is worth noting that Serh Group, formerly known as Al Dhafra Technical Services, is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and provides services to clients in the oil and gas and logistics sectors across the Al Dhafra region, supporting the industrial and energy sectors in the United Arab Emirates.