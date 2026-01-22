Japan trade deficit halves in 2025

TOKYO, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan's trade deficit in 2025 shrank 52.9 percent from a year earlier to 2.65 trillion yen ($16.7 billion), with total exports setting a record, government data showed Thursday.

The country's trade balance remained in the red for the fifth consecutive year, although exports grew 3.1 percent to 110.45 trillion yen, driven by shipments of semiconductors and other electronic parts to the rest of Asia, the Finance Ministry said.

According to Kyodo News, the value of annual exports, which increased for the fifth straight year, marked the highest level since comparable data became available in 1979.

Imports edged up 0.3 percent to 113.10 trillion yen, posting a second straight annual rise, according to the ministry.

For December alone, Japan logged a trade surplus of 105.69 billion yen, as exports increased 5.1 percent to 10.41 trillion yen and imports rose 5.3 percent to 10.31 trillion yen.