China operates world's largest EV charging network

BEIJING, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- China has built the world’s largest electric vehicle charging network, capable of meeting the charging demand of more than 40 million new energy vehicles, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Wednesday.

The total number of electric vehicle charging facilities across the country reached 20.092 million by the end of 2025, according to the administration.

The National Energy Administration noted that the expansion of charging infrastructure accelerated significantly in 2025, taking only 18 months for the number of facilities to increase from 10 million to 20 million.

The average power capacity per public electric vehicle charging facility reached 46.5 kilowatts, marking an increase of 33 percent year on year.

China has also installed 71,500 charging piles in more than 98 percent of its expressway service areas, with 19 provincial-level regions achieving full coverage across all townships, the administration said.