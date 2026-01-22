International Charity Organisation inspects, implements 90 Ramadan projects in Mauritania

NOUAKCHOTT, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the International Charity Organisation, headed by Dr. Khaled Abdulwahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the organisation, is visiting Mauritania to inspect and implement 90 charitable projects benefiting poor villages and the most vulnerable groups.

The projects include the maintenance, furnishing and preparation of mosques to welcome worshippers during the Holy Month of Ramadan, along with well-digging initiatives and iftar programmes for Muslim villages. These efforts also encompass the distribution of food parcels to families in need, in addition to zakat projects and other seasonal and development initiatives designed to enhance living conditions and promote social stability, in line with the humanitarian values of Ramadan.

Dr. Khaled Abdulwahab Al Khaja said, “This field visit comes as part of early preparations for the blessed month of Ramadan, the month of giving, compassion and human solidarity. The International Charity Organisation is keen to ensure that its projects directly address the needs of poor families and that assistance reaches its rightful beneficiaries on time and with the highest level of efficiency.”

He added that the visit is part of a series of ongoing field tours carried out by the organisation in several African countries, reflecting its belief in the importance of on-the-ground presence and in strengthening humanitarian partnerships that ensure project sustainability and achieve long-term developmental impact.

Dr. Al Khaja praised the vital role of donors in supporting and sustaining these projects, calling on people of goodwill to increase their contributions ahead of Ramadan, given the significant impact of such support in improving the lives of thousands of families and enabling them to perform acts of worship.