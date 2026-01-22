Gold prices fall on Thursday

NEW YORK, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices fell on Thursday, with spot gold slipping 0.8 percent to $4,799.79 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $4,887.82 in the previous session.

Gold futures for February delivery also declined 0.6 percent to $4,806.60 per ounce.

Other precious metals followed suit, as spot silver fell 0.9 percent to $92.38 per ounce, platinum dropped 2.7 percent to $2,415.60 per ounce, and palladium slipped 1 percent to $1,821.50 per ounce, after reaching a one-week high in the previous session.