Bank of Japan leaves benchmark interest rate unchanged

TOKYO, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at around 0.75 percent on Friday, reported Kyodo News.

The decision came after the central bank raised its key rate to the highest level in 30 years at its December meeting, determining that there was a greater likelihood of achieving its two percent inflation target.

The central bank now expects the Japanese economy to grow by 0.9 percent in the current fiscal year ending in March and by 1.0 percent in the following year, up from the 0.7 percent expansion projected in October.

The BOJ broadly maintained its inflation projections, except for a 0.1 percentage-point upward revision to 1.9 percent for fiscal 2026.