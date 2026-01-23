Marine expedition unites EAD experts, AUS students

SHARJAH, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) organised an advanced marine research mission aboard the research vessel Jaywun, hosting six students from the American University of Sharjah (AUS). The initiative aimed to actively involve them in a unique scientific experience studying the country’s coastal and marine ecosystems, alongside a select group of Emirati specialists.

Under the supervision of experts from the agency and the university, the students conducted precise scientific experiments, including collecting and analysing water and sediment samples, learning the operation of advanced scientific instruments, contributing to the national environmental monitoring networks in Abu Dhabi with field data, participating in fish species identification, and attending demonstrations on using research equipment.

Maitha Mohamed Al Hameli, Director of Marine Biodiversity at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, commented on the initiative, stating that empowering the next generation of environmental leaders begins with real field scientific experiences. She highlighted that having the students aboard the vessel provided a practical opportunity to understand how field research and data are transformed into policies and decisions that effectively protect the environment.

Al Hameli expressed the agency’s ambition that by providing its research facilities to young scientists, it can inspire them, foster innovation, and motivate them to continue their role in preserving the country’s natural heritage. This was echoed by Dr. Sandra Knuteson, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Science in the Department of Biology, Chemistry and Environmental Science at the American University of Sharjah, who described the expedition as an exceptional experience that allowed students to test practical research, gain a deep understanding of applying scientific data to protect ecosystems, and emphasised that working alongside agency researchers contributes to developing the skills required for sustainable environmental management.

Student Zeina Iskandarani highlighted the importance of the experience, describing it as excellent, as it allowed her to gain direct hands-on fieldwork experience and learn about new research tools within a collaborative environment.

The research vessel Jaywun is the most advanced in the region, providing a comprehensive research platform to support studies on biodiversity, water quality, sediment dynamics, ocean monitoring, and climate change impacts, enhancing scientific understanding of marine ecosystems in the emirate and the wider region.