Zayed Authority for People of Determination brings global excellence, Emirati talent together on one musical stage

ABU DHABI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination organised an exceptional musical evening under the “Hemam Mawhouba” initiative, supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi, embodying its mission to empower People of Determination and enhance their active presence in the cultural and artistic landscape.

The event was attended by Alexander Balanutsa, Ambassador of Ukraine to the UAE; Abdullah Al Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; several senior officials and dignitaries; as well as a distinguished group of intellectuals, artists, and an audience of culture and arts enthusiasts.

The evening featured a remarkable musical collaboration that brought together the internationally renowned Ukrainian pianist Evgeny Khmara and the promising Emirati talent, student Ahmed Al Hashemi, in a unique artistic experience. Together, they performed musical pieces that reflected high levels of sensitivity and professionalism, highlighting the power of the arts to embrace talent and open wider horizons for People of Determination to access cultural and artistic platforms.

The event reaffirmed that creativity knows no boundaries and that music represents a universal human language capable of transcending differences and building bridges of connection and understanding when paired with willpower and passion. At the same time, it embodied the objectives of the “Hemam Mawhouba” initiative in discovering hidden creative potential and transforming it into inspiring success stories.

Abdullah Al Humaidan emphasised that the arts - particularly music - represent one of the vital pathways for empowering People of Determination, strengthening their self-confidence, and expanding their community participation.

He noted that the “Hemam Mawhouba” initiative serves as a strategic platform for nurturing talented individuals, refining their artistic capabilities, and preparing them to participate and compete in various cultural forums.

He stated, “Supporting outstanding talents among People of Determination, especially in the artistic and cultural fields, reflects our firm belief that creativity is a human energy not limited by disability. Providing appropriate platforms to showcase these talents is a societal responsibility and a genuine investment in people. The initiative represents an integrated model for transforming talent into achievement and creativity into meaningful presence.”

Al Humaidan added that the Authority continues to develop programs and initiatives that explore the latent potential of People of Determination and provide them with a supportive environment to refine their artistic skills, thereby enhancing their cultural integration and opening avenues for participation locally, regionally, and globally.

Zayed Authority for People of Determination also expressed its appreciation for the generous support and ongoing sponsorship provided by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to the “Hemam Mawhouba” initiative and its associated cultural and artistic programs, as well as the Department’s leading role in positioning culture as a bridge for human connection and a unifying platform for creativity and innovation, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s status as a global hub for arts and culture.

This musical evening forms part of a series of high-quality initiatives implemented by the Authority under the “Hemam Mawhouba” framework, aimed at leveraging the arts as a tool for community empowerment, showcasing inspiring success stories of People of Determination, and reinforcing its message of empowerment without limits, in line with the UAE’s efforts and distinction in supporting People of Determination and solidifying Abu Dhabi’s leading role in building an inclusive society that offers opportunities for all.