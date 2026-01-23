TRENDS discusses responsible innovation in age of artificial intelligence in Davos

ABU DHABI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research and Advisory organised a discussion titled, “Responsible Innovation in the Age of Artificial Intelligence” at Davos Lodge in Davos, Switzerland, with the participation of a distinguished group of decision makers, experts, and thought leaders from around the world.

Held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Davos 2026, the session aimed to discuss the challenges and opportunities associated with the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence applications, as well as ways to address its increasing impacts on economies, governance systems, and societies, through responsible governance, the promotion of inclusivity, and the assurance of fair access to technologies, in order to contribute to shaping an innovative future that serves sustainable development and the public interest.

The session was attended by a number of thought leaders and executives, including Dr. Mohammed Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory, who delivered the opening remarks; Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity Council for the UAE Government; Dr. Andrew Jackson, Group Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at G42; Dr. Subramanian Rangan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court Endowed Chair in Societal Progress and Professor of Strategy and Management at INSEAD; and Ren Ito, Co-founder and COO of Sakana AI, Japan.

In the opening remarks, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali stressed that artificial intelligence is no longer merely a technological tool but has become a pivotal factor in reshaping economies, governance systems, and social relations at an unprecedented pace, highlighting the significant opportunities it offers to improve work efficiency and to develop vital sectors such as industry, healthcare, education, and public services, as well as to open broad horizons for innovation.

He explained that this rapid development poses significant ethical, social, and political challenges, necessitating a balanced approach that ensures the responsible use of artificial intelligence and maintains a balance between technological advancement, good governance, justice, and equal opportunities.

He emphasised that governance is a fundamental element of responsible innovation, particularly given the increasing reliance on intelligent systems for sensitive decision-making and the accompanying risks related to transparency and accountability.

Dr. Al-Ali highlighted the importance of anticipatory governance that integrates ethical standards, ensures human oversight, and clarifies responsibilities across all stages of AI development and deployment.

He also emphasised that inclusivity is a key challenge, calling for the involvement of policymakers, technologists, civil society, and users in the design of AI systems that reflect diverse values and experiences and mitigate the dominance of narrow interests.

Regarding fair access, he pointed out that the digital divide is expanding, explaining that 24.7 percent of the working-age population in the Global North uses artificial intelligence tools, compared to only 14.1 percent in the Global South. This necessitates prioritizing capacity building, open knowledge sharing, and making artificial intelligence tools available at affordable prices, in addition to investing in digital literacy, education, and supporting local innovation systems.

The speakers participating in the session emphasised that the rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies imposes a shared responsibility on governments, institutions, and the private sector to establish flexible and adaptable regulatory and ethical frameworks that keep pace with innovation without hindering its momentum.

They stressed the importance of strengthening international cooperation and exchanging expertise in the field of AI governance to ensure cybersecurity protection, safeguard privacy, and build public trust in emerging technologies.

They also pointed out that investing in scientific research, building human capacities, and supporting partnerships between research centres, universities, and technology companies is a fundamental pillar for ensuring the use of artificial intelligence as a tool for inclusive economic growth and the achievement of sustainable development, while taking into account the cultural and social specificities of different countries and societies.

The participants agreed that artificial intelligence can be responsible when it is managed effectively. It can contribute to improving the quality of public services, enhancing data-driven policy design, and supporting the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in the areas of healthcare, through the expansion of access to diagnostics in disadvantaged areas, and in environmental and climate governance through improved resource management and support for early warning systems.