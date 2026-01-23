MBRGI shares insights on shaping effective global leadership in nutrition amid humanitarian crises

DUBAI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) took part in a roundtable titled "Raising the Alarm: Calling for Global Leadership to Stop Famines and Protect Children from Malnutrition", held during the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, which addressed the decisive global shifts necessary to better prevent, and actively respond to nutrition crises, while protecting children before such situations escalate.

Saeed Al Eter, CEO of MBRGI; Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF; and Rania Dagash-Kamara, Assistant Executive Director at WFP, joined the roundtable, which represented a conversation and a rare opportunity to move beyond just discussion and toward shared direction to call for global leadership in stopping famine situations.

The roundtable focused on the transition from reactive responses to anticipatory and preventive action in nutrition emergencies, highlighting the catalytic role that foundations can play in this shift. Participants explored how such foundations can better align their resources and timelines while deepening cooperation with UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP). These efforts aim to strengthen global famine preparedness and support enhanced mechanisms to protect children from malnutrition.

Saeed Al Eter affirmed that MBRGI is committed to delivering sustainable solutions to the global challenges of child hunger and malnutrition, particularly in fragile countries burdened by conflicts, economic pressures, and the impacts of climate change.

He noted that MBRGI continues to deepen its partnerships with UNICEF, the WFP, and other UN agencies to empower underprivileged communities with actionable food security insights, and actively engage in the global efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2 of Zero Hunger by 2030.

Al Eter called for a unified global voice to address the risks of growing world hunger and its devastating impact on development and the ability of the most vulnerable to meet basic needs, including nutrition and healthcare. He emphasised the urgent need for anticipatory action and enhanced rapid response capacity, supported by long-term financing and stronger cooperation between governments, the UN, and philanthropic organisations.

Since its inception in 2015, MBRGI has allocated over AED13.8 billion to humanitarian aid and relief efforts, benefiting 788 million people in 118 countries.

MBRGI, the region's largest foundation of its kind, spent over AED2.2 billion, benefiting approximately 149 million people in 118 countries in 2024. These efforts fall under five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid & Relief, Healthcare & Disease Control, Spreading Education & Knowledge, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities.

MBRGI consolidates over 30 initiatives and institutions. It aims to tackle pressing global challenges and invest in human capital to empower vulnerable communities.