Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority

AL AIN, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), headed by Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of the authority.

During the meeting, which was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the latest developments in ADAFSA’s strategic projects, particularly those aimed at supporting local production, enhancing the efficiency of food supply chains, and developing infrastructure across the agriculture and livestock sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza also received a detailed presentation on ADAFSA’s plans and initiatives to advance food safety systems, inspection and awareness programmes related to food products, as well as its role in promoting research and innovation in agricultural development, food production, and livestock protection and growth through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and international best practices.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the commitment of the leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to advancing the agriculture, livestock and food safety sectors, given their vital role in strengthening the nation’s strategic food security ecosystem.

His Highness emphasised the importance of continuing to develop these sectors through the launch of targeted initiatives and the implementation of high-impact projects within a comprehensive framework that promotes sustainability and boosts productivity.

The delegation members, in turn, expressed their appreciation to Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support of ADAFSA programmes and projects, reaffirming the authority’s commitment to advancing sustainable agricultural and food development goals, in alignment with the leadership’s vision and future aspirations.