Dubai Industrial City to showcase global F&B ecosystem at Gulfood

DUBAI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Industrial City will spotlight the next generation of food innovators thriving within its ecosystem at Gulfood 2026, set to take place from 26th to 30th January across Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Exhibition Centre at Dubai Expo City.

One of TECOM Group PJSC’s 10 business districts, Dubai Industrial City, will highlight its two-decade legacy of facilitating and advancing the food and beverage (F&B) sector at Gulfood 2026, the world’s biggest F&B show.

Dubai Industrial City is home to more than 1,100 local, regional, and international customers as well as over 350 operational factories. The manufacturing and logistics hub is the address of industry leaders such as Patchi, Al Barakah Dates, and notably, the Indian-founded Himalaya Wellness Company, which is establishing its first herbal pharmaceutical factory outside India within Dubai Industrial City.

“The UAE’s and Dubai’s innovation-focused approach to sustainable development is reinforcing its instrumental role in shaping the global future of the food and beverage sector,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group PJSC, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City. “At Dubai Industrial City, we are actively fostering food innovators that strengthen the UAE’s and Dubai’s position as a leader in the global F&B industry.

"Dubai Industrial City is committed to empowering manufacturers with a conducive environment to innovate, expand, and contribute to the UAE's and Dubai’s economic success, in line with the goals of Operation 300bn, the National Food Security Strategy 2051, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33,” he added.

At Gulfood, Dubai Industrial City will demonstrate how its integrated ecosystem, robust logistics network and strategic location close to Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port, key road networks, and an Etihad Rail freight terminal create an ideal platform for F&B companies to thrive in the region and beyond.

The district’s comprehensive ecosystem offers sector-specific infrastructure, such as industrial land and storage and logistics facilities, and a collaborative environment that fosters innovation and growth across a masterplan featuring a dedicated zone for F&B, in addition to base metals; machinery; minerals; transport; and chemicals.

Visitors to Dubai Industrial City’s presence at Gulfood will also gain insights into its community’s contributions towards shaping the future of food, such as sustainability. Dubai Industrial City’s customers produce more than 70 megawatts of clean energy each year, and the district’s community also benefits from its strategic partnership with global technology company Siemens to nurture industrial excellence for long-term sustainable development.