Sharjah Ruler witnesses premiere of epic play 'Al-Zeer Salem'

SHARJAH, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed the premiere of the epic play Al-Zeer Salem at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah on Friday evening, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council.

Upon H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan’s arrival, he was received by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department; Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; and a number of senior officials. H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan also greeted a number of media professionals, artists, and actors.

The Ruler of Sharjah watched the play Al-Zeer Salem, which draws inspiration from one of the most prominent epics in Arab heritage. The production offered a contemporary artistic interpretation, blending dramatic depth with humanistic themes, and reimagining the legend in a new way that goes beyond traditional frameworks. The visual and narrative style reflects the development of Arab theatre and the richness of its content.

The performance followed the events of the Basus War, tracing the journey of the character Al-Zeer Salem, "Abu Layla Al-Muhalhel," in his struggle to avenge his brother Kulaib. The production maintained the epic and poetic character of the work while focusing on the internal conflict between the concepts of revenge and justice in their human dimensions. The play also explored humanitarian themes connected to reconciliation and forgiveness, in line with cultural values.

At the end of the performance, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan shook hands with the cast and crew of Al-Zeer Salem, including actors, performers, technical staff, and production and direction teams, thanking them for their work in presenting a historic epic and wishing them success.

The production featured a number of seasoned Arab artists and was presented with a comprehensive directorial vision, utilising various artistic elements to deliver a balanced theatrical experience. This approach combined authenticity with contemporary expression, supported by advanced visual elements, including animated designs that followed the story’s developments, alongside dramatic music, lighting, and sound effects that enhanced the dramatic atmosphere and supported the narrative.

The staging of Al-Zeer Salem in Sharjah reflects the support the Ruler of Sharjah provides to cultural and artistic projects aimed at reviving Arab heritage and presenting it through contemporary creative perspectives. This demonstrates H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan’s commitment to supporting the arts as an essential element in building cultural awareness and enhancing civilisational dialogue.

The play runs at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah for three days, from Friday to the following Sunday, with one performance each day. The total duration of the play is 120 minutes, divided into consecutive dramatic scenes that integrate the acting elements to provide a rich theatrical experience, taking the audience on an epic journey filled with dramatic tension and deep human dimension.