Imperial Emperor books Dubai World Cup berth on Meydan’s Fashion Friday

DUBAI, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Imperial Emperor strengthened its Dubai World Cup credentials after winning the G1 Al Maktoum Challenge, the feature race of Fashion Friday at Meydan Racecourse, securing automatic qualification for the global showpiece scheduled for 28 March.

Trained by Bhupat Seemar and ridden by Richie Mullen, the six-year-old delivered a strong late run to claim victory by one and a half lengths over Tumbarumba, with Heart Of Honor finishing third.

The meeting also saw Opera Ballo impress in the G1 Jebel Hatta, earning an invitation to the Dubai Turf, while Six Speed collected 20 Kentucky Derby qualifying points with a dominant success in the G3 UAE 2000 Guineas.

Seemar enjoyed a highly successful evening, adding victories in the G3 Firebreak Stakes and the G3 Al Shindagha Sprint, while jockey William Buick completed a notable treble, including success in the G2 Blue Point Sprint.

Elsewhere on the card, Irish jockey Andrew Slattery secured the biggest win of his career in the G2 Al Fahidi Fort, and Sunway Star returned to winning form in the G3 Al Khail Trophy. The Purebred Arabian feature saw Muraad land the Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2.

The Dubai Racing Carnival continues next Friday, 30 January, with the G3 Dubai Millennium Stakes as the main attraction.