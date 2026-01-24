Seven killed, 82 missing after landslide in Indonesia

JAKARTA, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency announced today that seven people were killed and 82 others reported missing following a landslide in West Java province, amid reports of heavy rainfall in the area.

An Indonesian official said the landslide struck a village in the West Bandung region, noting that the number of missing persons remains high and expressing hope that search and rescue efforts would be intensified today.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency had earlier warned of adverse weather conditions, including heavy rainfall in West Java province for a week, according to local Kompas news outlet.