Snowstorm prompts emergencies in 18 US states with thousands of flights cancelled

WASHINGTON, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Eighteen US states have declared a state of emergency as a powerful winter storm sweeps across the country, forcing the cancellation of thousands of flights.

The states that have declared emergencies include Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, in addition to the capital, Washington.

The storm is affecting more than 180 million people from New Mexico to Maine, with forecasts warning of heavy snowfall of up to 12 inches in the Ohio Valley and along the East Coast, as well as widespread ice threatening roads and power supplies.

More than 2,300 flights were cancelled today, Saturday, with thousands more expected to be cancelled tomorrow, particularly at Dallas and Atlanta airports.

Airlines, including Delta, announced flight suspensions across five states, with passengers being automatically rebooked.

Relief organisations have mobilised resources, including 250,000 meals and 400,000 litres of water in Louisiana, with rescue teams on standby.

Schools and federal offices in Washington announced closures on Monday, while authorities urged the public to avoid travel due to the risks posed by ice and freezing conditions.