Sharjah's industrial real estate market reaches AED9.24 billion in 2025

SHARJAH, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department revealed that Sharjah industrial real estate market has achieved unprecedented growth, with transaction values ​​rising from approximately AED4.9 billion in 2024 to over AED9.24 billion in 2025, representing an 88.7 percent increase, reflecting growing investor confidence and the attractiveness of the emirate's industrial investment environment.

This announcement was made during a panel discussion titled "The Future of Industrial Real Estate," organised by the department as part of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES 2026). The discussion was attended by a select group of officials and experts and moderated by Dr. Abdul Salam Al Hammadi.

Obaid Al Mazloum, Director of the Real Estate Projects Regulation Department at Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, confirmed that this remarkable growth is not limited to the increase in the number of industrial properties, but also reflects a qualitative shift in the volume of investments and the quality of projects.

He explained that the number of traded industrial properties rose to 4,416 in 2025, and that Sharjah is home to approximately 14 industrial real estate development projects, ranging from industrial land to integrated complexes and multi-use warehouses.

Al Mazloum pointed out that flexible legislation and balanced regulation have directly contributed to supporting this growth by providing a stable investment environment that incentivises local and international investors, while simultaneously ensuring the optimal use of industrial land, which positively impacts the volume of transactions and the market value of industrial real estate.

He further explained that sustainability and innovation have become fundamental pillars in the development of industrial zones in Sharjah, through the adoption of smart solutions in energy and infrastructure management and the use of modern technologies. This contributes to reducing operating costs and increasing the long-term value of assets. Real estate, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and the emirate's future vision.

The panel discussion featured Eng Abdul Rahman Al Suwaidi, Director of the Planning Studies Department at Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS), who addressed the expansion of industrial infrastructure, industrial land allocation criteria, and mechanisms for integrating urban planning with industrial and logistical growth. He emphasised that Sharjah hosts approximately 40 percent of the UAE's total industrial establishments, supported by a comprehensive infrastructure and a strategic logistical location.

Jamal Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communications at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also participated, highlighting the Chamber's role in supporting and empowering the industrial sector and its various initiatives to attract investments. He noted that the Emirate is home to more than 2,800 factories (industrial units) distributed across 21 industrial zones, exporting their products to more than 120 countries worldwide.

The panel concluded by emphasising that real estate and industrial spaces are key drivers of growth. The main goal is to achieve Sharjah Vision 2030 by supporting economic diversification, strengthening supply chains, attracting quality investments, and consolidating the emirate’s position as a leading regional hub for industry and logistics.