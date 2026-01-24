DEWA’s virtual employee Rammas handled over 1.6 million inquiries in 2025

DUBAI, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that its virtual employee Rammas, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and ChatGPT, handled over 1.6 million inquiries in Arabic and English in 2025.

Using the most advanced AI model, Rammas delivers accurate, real-time responses by drawing information directly from DEWA’s website.

Since its 2017 launch up to the end of 2025, Rammas has responded to more than 12.7 million inquiries across DEWA’s communication channels.

“At DEWA, we continuously harness the most advanced future technologies to unlock new opportunities that enhance quality of life and deliver seamless, secure and innovative services for all stakeholders. In line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, we are accelerating the adoption of AI across our operations to enhance productivity, boost efficiency and redefine the standards of service delivery. By integrating intelligent systems across our platforms, we elevate the customer experience, enhance government processes and fast-track digital transformation, helping to reinforce our global competitiveness as one of the world’s leading utility service providers,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Rammas is accessible through DEWA’s website, smart app and service robots, as well as via Facebook, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and WhatsApp Business at (04) 601 9999.