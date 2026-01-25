Reed maintains lead at Hero Dubai Desert Classic

DUBAI, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- American golfer Patrick Reed retained the overall lead at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic following the completion of the third round on Saturday at the Emirates Golf Club- Majilis Course.

The 37th edition of the tournament concludes on Sunday, with strong competition among a field of leading international players. The event marks the opening stop of the Rolex Series on the Race to Dubai calendar on the DP World Tour.

Reed, who has led the leaderboard for a second consecutive day, carded a five-under-par 67 in the third round to move to an overall total of 14 under par, continuing his consistent form throughout the championship.

The American holds a four-shot advantage over Spain’s David Puig, who surged into second place after an impressive six-under-par round, reaching 10 under par overall.

Norwegian Viktor Hovland, the 2022 champion, produced a strong comeback with a seven-under-par 65 to sit third on nine under par, level with England’s Andy Sullivan.

Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton of England dropped out of title contention after posting four over par in the third round, leaving him at one under par overall.