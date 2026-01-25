Sultan bin Zayed International Endurance Ride begins Sunday in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed International Endurance Festival resumes on Sunday at Butheeb International Endurance Village in Al Khatm, Abu Dhabi, with the start of the Sultan bin Zayed International Endurance Cup.

The organising committee announced that the 160-kilometre endurance ride, classified as a two-star international event, will be held over two days, Sunday and Monday, with riders covering 80 kilometres each day. Running alongside the opening stage on Sunday is the international youth and juniors endurance ride over 100 kilometres, classified as a one-star event.

The committee confirmed that all technical preparations have been completed and that veterinary inspections for participating horses were conducted on Saturday, ahead of the approval of final entries prior to the early-morning start of the race on Sunday at the village tracks.