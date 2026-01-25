Foreign ownership of Korean stocks reaches highest in nearly 6 yrs

SEOUL, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Foreign ownership of Korean stocks as a share of total market capitalisation reached its highest level in nearly six years in January, the main bourse operator said on Sunday.

Foreign investors’ stock holdings accounted for 37.18 percent of total market capitalisation as of 7th January, marking the highest level since 9th April 2020, when the figure stood at 37.34 percent, according to data from the Korea Exchange.

Yonhap News Agency reported that the increase was largely attributed to offshore investors’ strong buying of semiconductor shares in the second half of last year, followed by increased investment in shipbuilding, defence and nuclear power stocks this month.