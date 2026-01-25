UAE leads globally in autonomous systems, future engineering

ABU DHABI, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE continues to consolidate its global standing in the field of autonomous and unmanned systems and future engineering, in accordance with national directives led by the wise leadership, notably the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and UAE Centennial 2071, aimed at establishing the country as a global hub for advanced technologies and the knowledge-based economy.

The UAE has adopted a proactive approach to the development and deployment of autonomous systems, based on future readiness, integrated government policies, accelerated technology transfer and the promotion of partnerships between the public and private sectors.

The UAE’s joining of the Pax Silica Declaration represents a strategic qualitative step that strengthens its global position in autonomous and unmanned systems and reinforces its role as a trusted partner in supply chains for advanced technologies linked to artificial intelligence.

Autonomous and unmanned systems constitute a strategic pillar for enhancing infrastructure efficiency, achieving sustainability and supporting economic growth pathways in the UAE.

National institutions such as the Advanced Technology Research Council and the Technology Innovation Institute have played a prominent role in building an advanced research and industrial base, enabling the country to develop autonomous solutions based on artificial intelligence and smart systems that are globally competitive in terms of efficiency and reliability.

Sustained investments in research and development, along with the attraction of global talent, have enhanced the UAE’s capabilities to transform innovation into practical applications that serve national priorities and open new markets for advanced industries.

International exhibitions and events hosted by the country, notably UMEX, SimTEX and Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week, have served as strategic platforms to showcase the latest national solutions in unmanned systems and artificial intelligence, while fostering international dialogue on the future of these technologies.

Projects launched by the UAE in the fields of autonomous vehicles, unmanned aerial systems and autonomous maritime systems reflect the country’s vision of harnessing technology to serve humanity, achieve the highest levels of safety and operational efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance environmental sustainability.

These projects contribute to supporting the transition towards smart cities, advanced transport systems and more resilient supply chains, in line with the UAE’s objectives of building a sustainable and advanced economy.

Through its comprehensive strategic vision for autonomous systems and future technologies, the UAE presents a global model of a nation that has made technology a tool for development, stability and sustainable prosperity.