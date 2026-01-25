TRENDS highlights research vision at Davos session

ABU DHABI, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory organised a discussion session attended by Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation, and several experts and researchers. The session focused on academic research and its role in anticipating developments and building the future.

The session, Global Transformations: Opportunities in Advanced Markets, was held in Davos Platz, Switzerland, alongside the World Economic Forum 2026 events.

During the session, Eric Trump shared his perspective on the current global economic landscape, future investment opportunities in advanced markets, and ways to adapt to the rapid geopolitical and economic changes unfolding worldwide.

The discussion highlighted the importance of such forums and dialogue platforms, as well as the role of think tanks and academic research centres in interpreting developments and providing insights that support policymaking and economic decision-making.

Following the discussion session, an exclusive closed session was held between the TRENDS delegation, headed by its CEO Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, and Eric Trump. The session focused on the role of research in anticipating developments. Eric Trump spoke about the UAE as a global model of progress, technological advancement, and sustainable economic growth.

Dr. Mohammed Al Ali, in turn, presented the vision and role of the TRENDS office in the United States as a knowledge bridge in the world’s decision-making capital.

The private session provided an essential opportunity for open and informal exchange of views, strengthening communication and opening new horizons for knowledge and research cooperation.