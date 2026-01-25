Haitham bin Saqr crowns Taaramäe Sharjah Tour stage two champion

SHARJAH, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler's Office in Kalba, crowned Rein Taaramäe of the Japanese Kinan team as champion of the second stage of the 11th Sharjah Tour, held Saturday.

Budziński Marcin of the Hungarian MBH Bank team finished in second place, while van Engelen Adne of the Malaysian Terengganu team secured third.

The second stage, named “Al Jubail,” covered 129.56 kilometers, starting from Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah and finishing at Souq Al Jubail in Kalba. The stage featured high excitement and competition, with new contenders emerging compared to the first stage.

The opening ceremony was attended by key officials, including Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department; Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; Abdullah Sultan Al Dah, Chairman of the Organising Committee; Mohammed Obaid Al Hosan, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council; and Colonel Dr. Jassim Mohammed bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support at Sharjah Police.

The closing ceremony and award presentation were attended by notable sports leaders, including Dato' Amarjit Singh, President of the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC); Mansour Bu Osaiba, President of the UAE Cycling Federation; Ali Hamid, President of the Iraqi Cycling Federation; Dr. Ashraf Mohammed, Secretary General of the Arab Cycling Federation; Dr. Obaid Saif Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Kalba Municipal Council; along with other officials and sports leaders.

Rein Taaramäe won the yellow jersey for the fastest stage time, sponsored by Sharjah Police General Command; the green jersey for the best sprint points, sponsored by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; and the red jersey for the best hill climb, sponsored by Sharjah Municipality.

The white jersey for best under-23 rider, sponsored by Sharjah Sports Channel, was won by Almer Boufqar of the Emirates Gen Z team and accepted by his teammate Abdullah Jassim. Rashid Al Baloushi of the UAE national team received the UAE flag jersey, sponsored by the Sharjah Sports Council, for the best Emirati rider based on stage time.

The tour resumes tomorrow morning with the third stage, “Al Heera,” covering 9.81 kilometers, starting and finishing in Al Heera. A time trial for people of determination (wheelchair category H) and special needs bicycle category C, along with a youth race, will be held alongside this stage, with all races starting at 9:00 am.