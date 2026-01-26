AWST 2026 highlights diverse competitive models across region

SHARJAH, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- With 63 teams from 16 nations, the eighth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2026) is the only sporting event of its kind. Participation reveals a deliberate mix of comprehensive multi-sport involvement and specialised competitive focus, a structure that enhances technical standards and reinforces balance across the tournament programme.

The UAE is competing across all nine sports through six clubs. This presence is anchored by Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, which competes in every discipline, including basketball, volleyball with International Volleyball Federation (IVF) accreditation for the competitions at AWST, athletics, fencing, shooting, archery, table tennis, rowing, and taekwondo, under the international G1 classification, confirming the UAE as the most comprehensively represented nation in the tournament.

This participation is reinforced by UAE clubs operating within specialised competitive pathways. Khorfakkan Women’s Sports Club competes in basketball, Al Wasl Sports Club in volleyball, and Fujairah Martial Arts Club in fencing and taekwondo, alongside Abu Dhabi Athletics Club and Abu Dhabi Archery Club.

Kuwait participates through four clubs across eight sports. Al Fatat Sports Club competes in basketball, volleyball, table tennis, and taekwondo, while Kuwait Shooting Sport Club competes in shooting and archery. Kuwait Sea Sports Club competes in rowing, and Salwa Al Sabah Sports Club competes in athletics.

Saudi Arabia participates across five sports, reflecting a diversified competitive structure. Al Khaleej Club competes in athletics; Al Ula Club in fencing; the Saudi Team in rowing and shooting; and Al Qadsiah Club in table tennis.

In Bahrain’s case, participation is distributed across four clubs and five sports. Al Basateen Club competes in fencing, Al Badi’ Women’s Club in taekwondo, while Riffa Sports Club enters both shooting and archery competitions. Basketball is represented by Al Hala Club, completing Bahrain’s five-sport participation.

Qatar’s participation is channelled through two clubs across three sports. Al Arabi Sports Club competes in athletics, while Al Rami Sports Club represents the country in shooting and archery. Meanwhile, Oman participates in fencing through the Salalah Club.

Iraq competes through four clubs in five sports. Al Fatat Sports Club – Nineveh participates in athletics; North Gas Club competes in basketball and taekwondo; Akkad Ankawa Sports Club competes in volleyball; and Iraqi Airways Sports Club represents the country in archery.

Palestine participates through the Palestine Club, competing in athletics, archery, and table tennis. Lebanon is represented by two clubs across two sports, with Shabiba Al-Bouchrieh Club competing in volleyball and Al-Nadwa Koumatieh in table tennis. Jordan participates through Al Qadsiah Club in athletics and Al Fuheis Club in basketball, while Syria records its participation through Syrian Police Club in fencing and Taldara Club in volleyball.

Egypt participates through three clubs across three sports, with Talents and Olympic Champion Club competing in athletics, Maadi Yacht Club in rowing, and Petrojet Club in table tennis. Libya is represented by the Libyan Women’s Federation Sports Club, which competes in athletics, archery, and table tennis.

Morocco’s participation is distributed across three clubs in taekwondo, rowing, and table tennis, through Wydad Athletic Club, Club Nautique De La Plage De Rabat, and Amal Tiznit Table Tennis Club.

Tunisia participates through two clubs across two sports, with Sport Nautique Tabarka competing in rowing and Espoir Sportif du Cap Bon participating in basketball. Somalia records its participation through the Mogadishu Rowing and Canoeing Club in rowing competitions.