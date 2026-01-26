Fifteen dead, scores missing as passenger ferry capsizes off southern Philippines

MANILA, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 15 people died after a passenger boat carrying more than 300 people capsized off the southern Philippine province of Basilan, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

The accident occurred after midnight on Monday as the passenger vessel was en route to Jolo in Sulu province after departing Zamboanga. The Coast Guard said the vessel had 332 passengers on record and 27 crew.

Coast Guard Commander Romel Dua of Southern Mindanao District said that 215 people had been rescued and seven bodies recovered, while search and rescue operations continued for 144 others who remained missing.

Dua said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the accident.