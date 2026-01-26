UAE leaders congratulate Australia's Governor-General on Australia Day

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sam Mostyn, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, on the occasion of Australia Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Governor-General of Australia and to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the occasion.