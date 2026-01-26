UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Republic Day

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu of the Republic of India on the occasion of Republic Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Indian President and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.