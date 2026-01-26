Italian President to begin state visit to UAE tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President Sergio Mattarella of the Italian Republic will begin a state visit to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

During the visit, President Mattarella will meet with UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to explore various aspects of bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Italy, particularly in the economic and development sectors, within the framework of their strategic partnership. The discussions will also cover a number of issues of mutual interest.