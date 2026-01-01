NCM forecasts humid conditions, fog in some areas until Saturday

ABU DHABI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast the continuation of humid weather conditions during the morning hours over some inland and coastal areas, with a chance of fog or light fog formation from tomorrow until 31st January.

According to the forecast, the weather will be generally fair to partly cloudy at times, with the appearance of low clouds over some eastern, northern and coastal areas, which may be accompanied by light scattered rainfall. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually on Thursday, followed by a noticeable decrease on Friday.

Tomorrow morning is expected to be humid over some inland and coastal areas, with a probability of fog or light fog formation, before conditions gradually become fair to partly cloudy. Low clouds may appear over eastern areas, with a chance of light rainfall during the morning hours.

Winds will be north-westerly, shifting to south-easterly, light to moderate in speed and occasionally active, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.

On Wednesday, humid conditions will prevail during the morning hours, with a chance of fog or light fog formation over some inland and coastal areas, particularly western regions. Weather conditions will then become fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over eastern and northern areas.

Winds will be south-easterly to north-easterly, light to moderate and occasionally active, with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

On Thursday, humid conditions are expected in the morning with a possibility of light fog over some coastal areas, before the weather gradually turns fair to partly cloudy. It may become cloudy at times over some coastal and northern areas, with a chance of light rainfall during the night, accompanied by a gradual rise in temperatures.

Winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate and occasionally active, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough westward late at night in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Sea of Oman.

Friday’s weather will be humid in the morning over some inland areas, followed by fair to partly cloudy conditions. It may become cloudy at times during the daytime over some northern and eastern areas, with a chance of rainfall and a decrease in temperatures.

Winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate and occasionally active, particularly over the sea, with speeds between 10 and 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough at night in the Sea of Oman.

On Saturday, humid conditions will prevail during the morning hours with a chance of fog or light fog formation over some inland areas, before the weather gradually becomes fair to partly cloudy. Low clouds will appear over some coastal and northern areas, while north-westerly winds will blow at light to moderate speeds, occasionally active, ranging from 10 to 25 km/h and reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea will be moderate to rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.