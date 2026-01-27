Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces Palestinian organisation ‘Taawon’ as 3rd honouree for 2026 edition

ABU DHABI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity has announced the Palestinian non-profit organisation Taawon as the third honouree of its seventh edition.

Taawon will be honoured alongside the historic peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as Afghan girls’ education advocate Zarqa Yaftali, during the annual award ceremony to be held at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi on 4th February.

The Palestinian organisation was selected in recognition of its exceptional humanitarian and development work, which benefits more than one million people annually across Palestine. Since its establishment in 1983, Taawon has invested more than US$1 billion in a wide range of initiatives, including education, youth empowerment, orphan care, cultural projects, rehabilitation of historic towns, and community development programmes covering health, agriculture and emergency humanitarian assistance.

Taawon has implemented more than 8,200 projects supporting Palestinians, particularly young people, in strengthening resilience, expanding opportunities and enhancing communities economically, socially and culturally. Its work also focuses on preserving Palestinian heritage, promoting sustainable development, and highlighting enduring civilisation and renewed creativity.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, said the selection of Taawon as the third 2026 honouree recognises the organisation’s long-standing humanitarian efforts that have safeguarded human dignity and strengthened the resilience of Palestinian society amid highly complex and challenging circumstances.

He noted that Taawon has developed a pioneering institutional model for humanitarian action and development, expanding its impact from immediate relief to long-term investment in education, health, youth empowerment and social cohesion. He added that honouring Taawon aligns with the award’s mission to recognise organisations that translate the values of human fraternity into tangible impact and support communities in need, following the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Nabil H. Qaddumi, Chairman of Taawon’s Board of Directors, expressed pride in the organisation’s selection as a 2026 honouree and conveyed his appreciation to the award’s judging committee, which comprises a global panel of experts in dialogue and human coexistence.

Dr. Qaddumi said the recognition would provide Taawon with renewed moral momentum and a broader platform to highlight humanitarian and development priorities in Palestine. He added that the international recognition conferred by the award would enhance the organisation’s capacity to further expand long-term programmes in education, health, youth empowerment and community development.

The announcement of Taawon as the third honoree for the award's seventh edition follows the award's announcement of the first and second honorees last week, namely the historic peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, and Afghan girl's advocate Zarqa Yaftali.

President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the Republic of Armenia both expressed pride in the joint recognition, which contributes to strengthening efforts to advance peace in the Caucasus region.

Zarqa Yaftali said the honour carries a powerful and inspiring message for the women of Afghanistan and offers renewed hope to girls and women worldwide.