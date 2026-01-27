20,000 evacuated after 5.5-magnitude quake in China's Gansu

BEIJING, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- A magnitude-5.5 earthquake jolted Tebo County in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Over 20,000 residents in the county were evacuated to safety, and no casualties were reported in the affected areas, according to local authorities.

After the earthquake, public security authorities dispatched 350 officers to conduct search and rescue operations. The Gansu provincial fire and rescue corps have mobilised a total of 340 personnel, 65 vehicles and seven search dogs to the affected areas.