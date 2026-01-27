Exceptional finale crowns winners of Classic Cars Festival

SHARJAH, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The third Sharjah Classic Cars Festival concluded on Sunday after attracting more than 18,000 visitors between 22 and 25 January 2026 at the Sharjah Classic Cars Club. Held under the theme “When Time Moves”, the four-day event featured over 300 classic and rare vehicles, alongside cultural discussions and family-focused interactive activities.

The festival reinforced the club’s vision of presenting classic cars as living stories rather than static exhibits, combining automotive design, industrial history and the human connection to vehicles. Visitors moved between exhibition areas, panel discussions and interactive zones, to experience the past through a contemporary lens.

Dr. Mohammed bin Butti Al Hajeri, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Classic Cars Club, was accompanied by Ahmed Hamad Al Suwaidi, Board Member and Chairman of the Organising Committee, to honour the winners across four award categories. The awards encouraged collectors to showcase and preserve historic vehicles and highlighted their cultural and historical value.

Majed Al Bardan, Board Member of the Sharjah Classic Cars Club, Chairman of the Strategy and Institutional Excellence Committee, and Head of the Awards Jury, explained the criteria used to ensure fair evaluation and select the most deserving cars in each category.

In the “Elite Cars” category, five vehicles were recognised: Ferrari 512 (1987) – Sheikh Rashid Al Nuaimi; DMC DeLorean (1981) – Dr Saeed Al Mutawa; Rolls-Royce Coupé (1979) – Shihab Gargash; Porsche 912 (1955) – Mohammed Al Qamzi; Lamborghini Diablo (1993) – Dr. Ahmed Al Zarooni.

In the “Best Factory-Condition Classic Car” category, first place went to Mercedes C220 (1958) – Gargash Enterprises, followed by Toyota Land Cruiser (1980) – Ahmed Al Mazrouei, and Trans Am (1979) – Nasser Al Dhaheri.

The oldest participating car award went to Jaguar XJS120 (1951) – Dr. Ahmed Al Zarooni, while the “People’s Choice” prize was Chevrolet Camaro (1991) – Qais Al Balushi.

Several organisations were recognised for supporting the festival, including the Sharjah Volunteer Centre, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, Sharjah Self-defence Sports Club, and Abu Dhabi Classic Cars Club.

Dr. Mohammed bin Butti Al Hajeri said the festival promotes responsible collecting and builds a knowledge-based community around classic cars, supporting the sector’s sustainability and cultural value. He noted the high attendance reflects the festival’s growing impact.

Dr. Al Hajeri thanked participants, vehicle owners, and visitors, as well as sponsors, partners, social media figures, and media organisations that helped convey the festival's cultural message locally and regionally.

The third edition featured a wide range of vehicles from Europe, the United States, and Japan. Enthusiasts could view rare models and engage with collectors and experts on restoration, preservation, and modification challenges.

Emirates Post, in collaboration with the Sharjah Classic Cars Club and Museum, issued a commemorative stamp collection featuring rare vehicles from the collection of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, preserving mechanical heritage visually.

The festival concluded as a comprehensive cultural event, supported by strategic partnerships with the Gulf Mechanical Centre, BMW (official sponsor), Sharjah Driving Institute (gold sponsor), and Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (strategic partner).