Dubai Municipality showcases digital innovations at Gulfood 2026

DUBAI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality is participating in the 31st edition of the Gulf Food Exhibition, Gulfood 2026, the world’s largest annual food and beverage event, being held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 26th to 30th January.

Through its participation, the Municipality is showcasing a range of innovative digital services and qualitative initiatives aimed at facilitating food trade and ensuring the highest standards of food safety across the Emirate.

During the exhibition, Dubai Municipality launched a specialised laboratory dedicated to the detection of insect residues in food products. The initiative reflects the Municipality’s forward-looking vision to develop an advanced laboratory ecosystem aligned with international best practices and global food safety standards.

Dubai Central Laboratory has developed a fully integrated facility equipped with the latest laboratory instruments and technologies, supported by specialised tools that enable the accurate and rapid detection of insect residues in food products, ensuring high levels of precision and reliability in test results.

Among the key initiatives presented is the Laboratory Gateway project, which provides simplified, science-based content to enhance awareness and understanding of food safety concepts among various segments of society.

The Municipality is also showcasing the Microscopic Exploration Unit, which utilises advanced laboratory technologies at Dubai Central Laboratory, including robotic arms for highly precise sample preparation and virus testing. Visitors are also introduced to Rashid Robot, which offers an interactive experience and guides audiences through the latest laboratory innovations and digital services.

Within the field of food safety operations, Dubai Municipality is presenting a new generation of smart solutions designed to enhance regulatory efficiency and service quality. These include the deployment of smart glasses for inspections at ports and food establishments, enabling fully digital and remote inspection processes at ports, warehouses, and facilities. This innovation increases operational efficiency, reduces the need for on-site presence, and ensures high levels of inspection accuracy, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

The Municipality is also highlighting the Montaji+ system, an integrated platform regulating the circulation of imported and exported products under a unified framework that brings together food, health, and safety requirements.

The system features a comprehensive database of more than 1.5 million registered products, supporting effective monitoring, tracking, and facilitation of food import and export operations.

Designed as a seamless customer journey rather than standalone processes, Montaji+ covers registration, import, and export within a single digital ecosystem, enhancing regulatory efficiency and customer experience. The system was developed following benchmarking with more than 12 regional and international entities and features a flexible architecture that supports continuous improvement based on user feedback.

Dubai Municipality is further showcasing its AI-powered virtual assistant Ghalia, developed to provide instant support and accurate responses on food safety and school nutrition guidelines in Dubai. The assistant serves students, parents, and food suppliers, enabling fast, reliable access to essential regulatory and health information.

Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, affirmed that Gulfood represents a leading global platform for the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and innovation within the food and beverage sector.