Ethiopia declares end of Marburg virus disease outbreak

ADDIS ABABA, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Ethiopia on Monday declared the end of the Marburg virus disease outbreak in the country.

Minister of Health Mekdes Daba said with no new case reported for 42 consecutive days, the country is now free from the virus.

Ethiopia confirmed a Marburg virus disease outbreak in Jinka town in southern Ethiopia in November 2025, following laboratory testing of samples from a cluster of suspected cases of viral hemorrhagic fever.

The country has recorded 14 confirmed cases and nine deaths. Five patients have recovered from the disease, according to recent data from the ministry.