Sharjah Charity International targets 1.2 million iftar meals during Ramadan

SHARJAH, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) is stepping up preparations for the Holy Month of Ramadan, aiming to distribute 1.2 million iftar meals as part of its annual Ramadan campaign, Jood.

The initiative includes the distribution of 900,000 meals across cities and areas of Sharjah, in addition to 300,000 meals in 51 countries abroad, reflecting the organisation’s expanding humanitarian outreach.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, said SCI has identified strategic distribution points across the emirate to maximise reach, while international deliveries are being coordinated with concerned entitites to support communities facing food insecurity and difficult living conditions.