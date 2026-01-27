Nahyan bin Mubarak attends reception marking India's Republic Day

ABU DHABI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended on Monday evening a reception hosted by Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE, on the occasion of his country’s 77th Republic Day.

In his address, Dr. Mittal expressed his pride at the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, commending the UAE’s commitment to tolerance and coexistence and its continued support for enhancing bilateral relations.

The event, held in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by a number of senior officials and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, as well as Emirati and Indian business leaders and a number of Indian community members.